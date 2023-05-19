Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Tampa Bay Rays-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)

McClanahan Stats

Shane McClanahan (7-0) will take the mound for the Rays, his 10th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in nine chances this season.

In nine starts this season, McClanahan has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

The 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.34), 38th in WHIP (1.220), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 13 4.0 5 4 4 3 4 at Orioles May. 8 6.0 4 0 0 7 4 vs. Pirates May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 9 2 at White Sox Apr. 27 5.0 5 2 2 5 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 6.0 3 2 2 10 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 50 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .292/.354/.503 slash line on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets May. 18 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

