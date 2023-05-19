Brewers vs. Rays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 19
The Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) and Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) clash on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the mound, while Adrian Houser will take the ball for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 2.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (0-0, 5.19 ERA)
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser
- Houser (0-0) takes the mound first for the Brewers to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In his two appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .385 against him. He has a 5.19 ERA and averages 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan
- The Rays will hand the ball to McClanahan (7-0) for his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the New York Yankees.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 2.34 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .203.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- In nine starts this season, McClanahan has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.34 ERA ranks seventh, 1.220 WHIP ranks 38th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.
