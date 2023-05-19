The Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) and Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) clash on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the mound, while Adrian Houser will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 2.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (0-0, 5.19 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (0-0) takes the mound first for the Brewers to make his third start this season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In his two appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .385 against him. He has a 5.19 ERA and averages 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays will hand the ball to McClanahan (7-0) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the New York Yankees.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 2.34 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .203.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In nine starts this season, McClanahan has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.34 ERA ranks seventh, 1.220 WHIP ranks 38th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.

