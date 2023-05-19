Check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Celtics ready for their Eastern Conference finals game 2 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden on Friday, May 19 at 8:30 PM ET.

The teams play once again after the Heat beat the Celtics 123-116 on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-leading 35 points. Jayson Tatum put up 30 points in the Celtics' loss.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Forearm 14.9 4.2 3.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Omer Yurtseven C Questionable Nose 4.4 2.6 0.2

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Celtics have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 113.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.3 points fewer than the 117.9 they've scored this year.

Boston hits 4.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

The Heat have played better offensively in their last 10 games, generating 111.7 points per contest, 2.2 more than their season average of 109.5.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 215

