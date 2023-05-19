When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) play at TD Garden on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, Jaylen Brown will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, May 19

Friday, May 19 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were defeated by the Heat on Wednesday, 123-116. Tatum scored 30 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler led the winning squad with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 30 7 1 0 1 1 Jaylen Brown 22 9 5 0 0 1 Malcolm Brogdon 19 2 1 0 0 2

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 35 5 7 6 0 2 Bam Adebayo 20 8 5 1 0 0 Kyle Lowry 15 3 3 1 1 3

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 4.6 assists.

Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White is putting up 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart averages a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.

Butler leads the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Heat get 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 28.2 10.7 5.1 1.1 1.3 2.7 Jimmy Butler MIA 28.6 6.3 4.7 1.8 0.8 1.3 Jaylen Brown BOS 24.9 5.8 3.8 0.6 0.4 2.7 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.9 9.5 3.5 1 0.7 0 Al Horford BOS 7.1 7.7 3 1.6 2.3 1.5 Kyle Lowry MIA 11.9 3.1 4.7 1.1 1.1 1.7

