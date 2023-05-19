The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Golden Knights-Stars matchup will air on ESPN and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL
2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL
1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Golden Knights rank 14th in the NHL with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have secured 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.
  • The Stars are seventh in the NHL in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Stars have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 37 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

