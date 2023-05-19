The Vegas Golden Knights are on their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to square off against the Dallas Stars in the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Friday, May 19, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Stars have +105 moneyline odds against the favored Golden Knights (-125).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 54 of 93 games this season.

The Golden Knights have gone 11-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Stars have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

Vegas is 11-4 (victorious in 73.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Dallas has five games this season playing as the underdog by +105 or longer, and is 2-3 in those contests.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (+130) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+140)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+165) 3.5 (+115) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-175) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-161)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.4 4 2.8

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.7 2.8

