Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Bookmakers give the Golden Knights -125 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Stars (+105).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have compiled a 36-21 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a 31-17 record (winning 64.6% of its games).

The Golden Knights have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Stars Betting Insights

This season the Stars have won 10 of the 22 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas has gone 7-10, a 41.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Stars have a 48.8% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas hit the over once in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are putting up two more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to go over the total.

Over their past 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 1.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Stars have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Stars have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.

Their +66 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

