Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Bookmakers give the Golden Knights -125 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Stars (+105).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Stars (+105)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have compiled a 36-21 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a 31-17 record (winning 64.6% of its games).
- The Golden Knights have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Stars Betting Insights
- This season the Stars have won 10 of the 22 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Dallas has gone 7-10, a 41.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Stars have a 48.8% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas hit the over once in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are putting up two more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to go over the total.
- Over their past 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 1.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Stars have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Stars have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.
- Their +66 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
