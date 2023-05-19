Player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Jason Robertson and others are listed when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (at 8:30 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 66 points in 67 games (27 goals and 39 assists).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 5 at Oilers May. 8 1 2 3 3 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 5

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Chandler Stephenson has 65 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 8 1 0 1 2 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 3

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -233)

Jonathan Marchessault has scored 28 goals and added 29 assists through 76 games for Vegas.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 14 3 0 3 6 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 3 3 5 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 6 at Oilers May. 8 2 0 2 6 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 7

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Robertson's 109 points are pivotal for Dallas. He has recorded 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Jamie Benn is a key piece of the offense for Dallas with 78 total points this season. He has scored 33 goals and added 45 assists in 82 games.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.