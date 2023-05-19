Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Stars Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1 on May 19, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Jason Robertson and others are listed when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (at 8:30 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 66 points in 67 games (27 goals and 39 assists).
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|May. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Oilers
|May. 12
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Oilers
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|5
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Chandler Stephenson has 65 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|May. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -233)
Jonathan Marchessault has scored 28 goals and added 29 assists through 76 games for Vegas.
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|May. 14
|3
|0
|3
|6
|vs. Oilers
|May. 12
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Oilers
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|7
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Robertson's 109 points are pivotal for Dallas. He has recorded 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|May. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|May. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 11
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Kraken
|May. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
Put your picks to the test and bet on Golden Knights vs. Stars player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Jamie Benn is a key piece of the offense for Dallas with 78 total points this season. He has scored 33 goals and added 45 assists in 82 games.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|May. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|May. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kraken
|May. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.