The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 123-116 loss to the Heat, Tatum put up 30 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Tatum's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 28.2 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 10.7 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.1 PRA 44.5 43.5 44 PR 39.5 38.9 38.9 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.7



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 21.0% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

