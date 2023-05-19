The Chicago Sky face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Friday, May 19, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on The U.

Sky vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: The U

The U Favorite: Lynx (-5.5)

Lynx (-5.5) Over/Under: 163.5

Sky vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 85 Lynx 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Lynx

Pick ATS: Sky (+5.5)

Sky (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (163.5)

Sky vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Last season, Chicago was an underdog seven times and won five of those games.

The Sky were not a bigger underdog last season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.

Chicago went 18-14-0 ATS last year.

In Chicago's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

The average total for Sky games last season was 167.5 points, 4.0 more than this game's over/under.

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky allowed 81.3 points per game last year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they really thrived on offense, posting 86.3 points per game (second-best).

Chicago was sixth in the WNBA with 34.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked fifth with 33.2 rebounds allowed per game.

The Sky averaged 13.8 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Sky ranked eighth in the WNBA with 7.2 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked seventh with a 34.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

The Sky allowed opposing teams to post a 34% three-point percentage last year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but they thrived by giving up only 6.5 three-pointers per game (best).

Chicago attempted 46.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 69.1% of the shots it took (and 77.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.9 treys per contest, which were 30.9% of its shots (and 22.1% of the team's buckets).

