Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 108-103 loss to the Nuggets (his last game) Davis put up 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 23.4 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 14.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 40.5 41 40.7 PR 37.5 38.4 37.8 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 41 18 14 4 1 4 1 5/16/2023 42 40 10 3 1 2 3 12/16/2022 17 10 4 2 0 1 1 10/30/2022 37 23 15 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 36 22 14 5 0 2 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.