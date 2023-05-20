Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 20
Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Davis, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|25.9
|23.4
|Rebounds
|13.5
|12.5
|14.4
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.9
|PRA
|40.5
|41
|40.7
|PR
|37.5
|38.4
|37.8
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.
- On the glass, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.
- The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.
Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/18/2023
|41
|18
|14
|4
|1
|4
|1
|5/16/2023
|42
|40
|10
|3
|1
|2
|3
|12/16/2022
|17
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10/30/2022
|37
|23
|15
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10/26/2022
|36
|22
|14
|5
|0
|2
|3
