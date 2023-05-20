Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on May 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (5-1) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (4-4) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Brewers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (183 total), Milwaukee is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Brewers Schedule