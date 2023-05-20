Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Zach Eflin on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +170 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -210 +170 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. In three consecutive games, Milwaukee and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being eight runs.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have come away with nine wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 19 of 44 chances this season.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 11-12 10-8 14-12 17-12 7-8

