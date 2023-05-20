Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 51 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 107 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 21st in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 183 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.271 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eric Lauer (4-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits to the Kansas City Royals.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts, Lauer has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Eric Lauer Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros - Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants - Home - Logan Webb

