The Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) will lean on Yandy Diaz when they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, May 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-210). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (5-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (4-4, 4.54 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 30, or 75%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have played in 10 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter and won each of them.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Rays have a 2-4 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (50%) in those games.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Brewers had a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st Win NL Central -155 - 1st

