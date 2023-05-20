The Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) will look to Yandy Diaz, riding a 12-game hitting streak, against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Tropicana Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (5-1) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (4-4) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Brewers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (5-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (4-4, 4.54 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

Lauer (4-4) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

Over eight games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.

Lauer is looking to secure his third quality start of the year in this game.

Lauer is looking to record his fifth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (5-1) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 3.38, an 8.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.075.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.