Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2 on May 20, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Martin Necas, Matthew Tkachuk and others when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Necas has been vital to Carolina this season, with 71 points in 82 games.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|May. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Sebastian Aho is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 68 points (36 goals, 32 assists) to the team.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|May. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|1
|1
|0
Brent Burns Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Brent Burns has 60 total points for Carolina, with 18 goals and 42 assists.
Burns Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|8
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Devils
|May. 9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Tkachuk has scored 40 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 69 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Florida offense with 109 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 4.1 shots per game, shooting 12.3%.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has amassed 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
