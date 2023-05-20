The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-5.5) 223 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-5.5) 223.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-6) 223 -238 +180 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-5.5) 223.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).
  • The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 229.1 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than the over/under for this contest.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
LeBron James 25.5 -110 28.9
Anthony Davis 24.5 -115 25.9
Austin Reaves 16.5 -105 13.0
Rui Hachimura 13.5 -105 11.2
D'Angelo Russell 13.5 -105 17.8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

