Ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets (53-29), the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, May 20 at Crypto.com Arena.

On Thursday when these teams last met, the Nuggets bested the Lakers 108-103. In the Nuggets' victory, Jamal Murray scored 37 points (and added 10 rebounds and five assists), while LeBron James scored 22 in the loss for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Los Angeles is 36-17 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

The Lakers have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 112.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.3 points fewer than the 117.2 they've scored this year.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5).

The Lakers rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Denver is 37-4 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

The Nuggets have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, posting 116.3 points per contest, 0.5 more than their season average of 115.8.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5.5 223

