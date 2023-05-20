The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 108-103 win over the Lakers (his most recent game) Jokic produced 23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.5 33.5 Rebounds 14.5 11.8 14.5 Assists 10.5 9.8 10.6 PRA 52.5 46.1 58.6 PR 42.5 36.3 48 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.9



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers

Jokic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.4% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 116.6 points per contest, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 44.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per game.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 42 23 17 12 0 0 3 5/16/2023 42 34 21 14 3 2 0 1/9/2023 35 14 11 16 1 1 1 12/16/2022 35 25 11 8 1 0 4 10/30/2022 36 23 14 6 1 2 0 10/26/2022 35 31 13 9 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.