Aryna Sabalenka begins the French Open after her Internazionali BNL d'Italia finished with a loss at the hands of Sofia Kenin in the round of 64. Sabalenka's first match is against Marta Kostyuk (in the round of 128). Sabalenka has the second-best odds to win (+600) at Stade Roland Garros.

Sabalenka at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Sabalenka's Next Match

In her opener at the French Open, Sabalenka will meet Kostyuk on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Sabalenka has current moneyline odds of -650 to win her next contest against Kostyuk. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +500

US Open odds to win: +500

French Open odds to win: +600

Sabalenka Stats

Sabalenka is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 134-ranked Kenin, 6-7, 2-6.

Sabalenka has won two of her 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 44-16.

Sabalenka is 9-3 on clay over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Sabalenka has played 21.5 games per match in her 60 matches over the past year across all court types.

In her 12 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Sabalenka has averaged 20.8 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Sabalenka has won 73.8% of her games on serve, and 39.2% on return.

On clay over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has been victorious in 75.4% of her service games and 36.6% of her return games.

