Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) and Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on May 21.

The probable starters are Jalen Beeks (1-2) for the Rays and Freddy Peralta (4-3) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rays

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-5.
  • When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
  • The Brewers have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This year, Milwaukee has won six of 13 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (187 total runs).
  • The Brewers have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 15 @ Cardinals L 18-1 Freddy Peralta vs Jack Flaherty
May 16 @ Cardinals W 3-2 Wade Miley vs Jordan Montgomery
May 17 @ Cardinals L 3-0 Corbin Burnes vs Matthew Liberatore
May 19 @ Rays L 1-0 Adrian Houser vs Shane McClanahan
May 20 @ Rays L 8-4 Eric Lauer vs Zach Eflin
May 21 @ Rays - Freddy Peralta vs Jalen Beeks
May 22 Astros - Wade Miley vs Cristian Javier
May 23 Astros - Corbin Burnes vs J.P. France
May 24 Astros - Adrian Houser vs Brandon Bielak
May 25 Giants - TBA vs Logan Webb
May 26 Giants - Freddy Peralta vs Alex Wood

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.