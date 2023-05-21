Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) and Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on May 21.

The probable starters are Jalen Beeks (1-2) for the Rays and Freddy Peralta (4-3) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

BSSUN

Brewers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Milwaukee has won six of 13 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (187 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule