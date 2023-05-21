Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The Brewers have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rays (-140). An 8-run over/under is set for this contest.

Brewers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The previous 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those games.

Milwaukee has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 6-7 in those contests.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 20 of its 45 chances.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 11-13 10-9 14-12 17-13 7-8

