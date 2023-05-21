The Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) will look to Owen Miller, riding a 12-game hitting streak, against the Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will give the ball to Jalen Beeks (1-2, 4.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.72 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Brewers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (4-3, 3.72 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will send Peralta (4-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 46 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

Peralta heads into this outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Peralta will look to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jalen Beeks

Beeks (1-2) will take the mound for the Rays, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the New York Mets while allowing one hit.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.70, a 1.90 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.174.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.