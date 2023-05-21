The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are 8.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Miami is 25-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have played better at home this year, scoring 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in away games.

When playing at home, Boston is allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in away games (112.4).

The Celtics are making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are putting up more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also giving up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

In 2022-23 Miami is conceding 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).

