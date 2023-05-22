When the Houston Astros (27-19) and Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) face off at American Family Field on Monday, May 22, Cristian Javier will get the ball for the Astros, while the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the hill. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The Astros are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (-105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (4-1, 3.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (4-3, 3.48 ERA)

Brewers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 32 times and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 18-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Astros won each of the nine games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 10 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+230) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Willy Adames 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

