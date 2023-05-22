Player prop bet odds for Yordan Alvarez, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Houston Astros visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Monday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Brewers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has five doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.339/.417 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 33 hits with four doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 25 RBI.

He has a .246/.344/.522 slash line on the season.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 at Rays May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Rowdy Tellez or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Javier Stats

The Astros' Cristian Javier (4-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Javier has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 28th, .968 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs May. 16 6.0 2 1 1 5 2 at Angels May. 10 6.0 3 2 2 11 1 at Mariners May. 5 7.0 3 3 3 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 5.2 7 3 3 6 1 at Braves Apr. 23 6.0 3 2 1 10 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has collected 43 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashing .293/.387/.571 on the year.

Alvarez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Cubs May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 2 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI (45 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a .276/.358/.460 slash line on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs May. 17 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.