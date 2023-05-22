Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Astros on May 22, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Yordan Alvarez, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Houston Astros visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Monday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Brewers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has five doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.339/.417 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has 33 hits with four doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 25 RBI.
- He has a .246/.344/.522 slash line on the season.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|May. 21
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rays
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 17
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 16
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Rowdy Tellez or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Javier Stats
- The Astros' Cristian Javier (4-1) will make his 10th start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Javier has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 28th, .968 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Angels
|May. 10
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|11
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|7.0
|3
|3
|3
|8
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|6
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|3
|2
|1
|10
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has collected 43 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.
- He's slashing .293/.387/.571 on the year.
- Alvarez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI (45 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He has a .276/.358/.460 slash line on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 17
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.