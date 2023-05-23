Tuesday's contest features the Houston Astros (28-19) and the Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) clashing at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (1-0) to the mound, while Colin Rea (0-3) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.

This year, Milwaukee has won eight of 15 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (195 total, 4.1 per game).

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule