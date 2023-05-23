Brewers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Tuesday's contest features the Houston Astros (28-19) and the Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) clashing at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (1-0) to the mound, while Colin Rea (0-3) will get the nod for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.
- This year, Milwaukee has won eight of 15 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Milwaukee scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (195 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 19
|@ Rays
|L 1-0
|Adrian Houser vs Shane McClanahan
|May 20
|@ Rays
|L 8-4
|Eric Lauer vs Zach Eflin
|May 21
|@ Rays
|W 6-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Jalen Beeks
|May 22
|Astros
|L 12-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Cristian Javier
|May 23
|Astros
|-
|Colin Rea vs J.P. France
|May 24
|Astros
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Brandon Bielak
|May 25
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs Logan Webb
|May 26
|Giants
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Alex Wood
|May 27
|Giants
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Alex Cobb
|May 28
|Giants
|-
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
