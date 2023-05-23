Christian Yelich and Yordan Alvarez are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Houston Astros square off at American Family Field on Tuesday (at 7:40 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 43 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .257/.337/.413 slash line on the year.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 35 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI.

He has a slash line of .255/.350/.547 so far this season.

Tellez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 at Rays May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 46 RBI (46 total hits).

He has a slash line of .305/.399/.616 on the year.

Alvarez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers May. 22 3-for-4 3 2 5 9 vs. Athletics May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Cubs May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 46 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .277/.361/.458 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs May. 17 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0

