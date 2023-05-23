Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 23
Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
In this article we will dive into Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|29.5
|30.1
|28.1
|Rebounds
|10.5
|8.8
|10.8
|Assists
|4.5
|4.6
|4.6
|PRA
|45.5
|43.5
|43.5
|PR
|40.5
|38.9
|38.9
|3PM
|2.5
|3.2
|2.6
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat
- Tatum is responsible for taking 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.
- Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.
- The Heat give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per game.
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/21/2023
|33
|14
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5/19/2023
|42
|34
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
