Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, May 23 features the Dallas Stars hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 2-0 in the series. The Stars are favored (-145) against the Golden Knights (+125).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will bring home the win in Tuesday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.3)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-18-26 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Dallas is 11-6-15 (37 points) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored exactly two goals in 19 games this season (6-5-8 record, 20 points).

The Stars are 46-8-8 in the 62 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 100 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-6-8 to register 38 points.

In the 53 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 33-12-8 (74 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Stars finished 18-12-10 in those matchups (46 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record this season and are 16-9-25 in games that have required overtime.

Vegas has earned 53 points (24-8-5) in its 37 games decided by one goal.

In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).

When Vegas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have earned 114 points in their 61 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in 28 games and picked up 41 points with a record of 20-7-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 44 times this season, and earned 51 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

