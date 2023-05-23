After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to J.P. France) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .179.

In eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), Taylor has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in four of 17 games so far this year.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .273 AVG .167 .273 OBP .158 .273 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 2/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 6 GP 11 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Astros Pitching Rankings