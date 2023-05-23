Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Willy Adames (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has five doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .208.
- In 55.3% of his 47 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has homered in eight games this season (17.0%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (36.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.270
|AVG
|.194
|.347
|OBP
|.302
|.492
|SLG
|.347
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|19/11
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.19 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, one per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
