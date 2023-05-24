Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) versus the Houston Astros (28-20) at American Family Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.

The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser for the Brewers and Brandon Bielak (1-1) for the Astros.

Brewers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 26 times and won 15, or 57.7%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 15-11, a 57.7% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 52.4% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 201 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule