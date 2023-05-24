Brewers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) versus the Houston Astros (28-20) at American Family Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.
The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser for the Brewers and Brandon Bielak (1-1) for the Astros.
Brewers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Brewers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Astros 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Astros Player Props
|Brewers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Astros
|Brewers vs Astros Odds
Brewers Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 26 times and won 15, or 57.7%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 15-11, a 57.7% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 201 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|@ Rays
|L 1-0
|Adrian Houser vs Shane McClanahan
|May 20
|@ Rays
|L 8-4
|Eric Lauer vs Zach Eflin
|May 21
|@ Rays
|W 6-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Jalen Beeks
|May 22
|Astros
|L 12-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Cristian Javier
|May 23
|Astros
|W 6-0
|Colin Rea vs J.P. France
|May 24
|Astros
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Brandon Bielak
|May 25
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs Logan Webb
|May 26
|Giants
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Alex Wood
|May 27
|Giants
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Alex Cobb
|May 28
|Giants
|-
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.