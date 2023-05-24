The Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) and Houston Astros (28-20) play on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at American Family Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable starters are Adrian Houser for the Brewers and Brandon Bielak (1-1) for the Astros.

Brewers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.07 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (1-1, 2.89 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers will send Houser (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 3.07, a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.500.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .329 against him.

Bielak will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance).

