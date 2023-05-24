Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Anderson and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros and Brandon Bielak on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Astros.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .241 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), with more than one hit nine times (19.6%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (41.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
- Bielak (1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.89, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .329 against him.
