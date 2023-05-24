On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.412) thanks to 12 extra-base hits.

Yelich enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .263.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Yelich has driven in a run in 16 games this year (35.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 45 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 22 GP 23 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings