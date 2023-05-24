Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jesse Winker (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has three doubles and 15 walks while hitting .229.
- Winker has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 35 games this year.
- In 22.9% of his games this season, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 35 games so far this season.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.179
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.381
|.231
|SLG
|.314
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|7
|8/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.23 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 49 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Bielak (1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .329 batting average against him.
