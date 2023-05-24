On Wednesday, Rowdy Tellez (hitting .320 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)



Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 36 hits and an OBP of .348 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 15th in slugging.

Tellez has recorded a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), including seven multi-hit games (15.9%).

He has homered in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has picked up an RBI in 38.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 25 15 (78.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings