Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .179 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • This season, Taylor has posted at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in four of 17 games so far this year.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.273 AVG .167
.273 OBP .158
.273 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
1/0 K/BB 2/0
2 SB 1
Home Away
6 GP 11
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.23 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 49 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Bielak (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.89 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .329 against him.
