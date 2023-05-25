Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field on Thursday at American Family Field against Scott Alexander, who is expected to start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +105 moneyline odds to win.

Brewers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -125 +105 - - - - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Brewers and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-8, a 55.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of its 49 opportunities.

The Brewers have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-9 12-13 12-9 15-13 19-14 8-8

