Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (24-25) and Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) will square off in the series opener on Thursday, May 25 at American Family Field. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Brewers have +105 odds to win. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Scott Alexander - SF (4-0, 4.42 ERA) vs TBA - MIL

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 21 games this season and won nine (42.9%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Giants have gone 7-10 (41.2%).

San Francisco has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 10-8 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.