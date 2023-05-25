On Thursday, Brian Anderson (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .242.

In 57.4% of his 47 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 12.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has had an RBI in 16 games this year (34.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 24 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings