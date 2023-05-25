Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Giants
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .346 with nine doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 26 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 32), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 13 of 32 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (87.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Alexander will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .209 against him this season. He has a 4.42 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 21 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.