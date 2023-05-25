Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.320 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Giants
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has 37 hits and an OBP of .347, both of which lead Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Tellez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers during his last outings.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (30 of 45), Tellez has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 24.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has driven in a run in 17 games this year (37.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|16 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alexander will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old left-hander has appeared in relief 21 times this season.
- He has a 4.42 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .209 against him over his 21 appearances this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.