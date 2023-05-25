Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .204 with five doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 55.1% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 18.4% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Adames has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (16 of 49), with more than one RBI six times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.270
|AVG
|.194
|.347
|OBP
|.302
|.492
|SLG
|.347
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|19/11
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Giants rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alexander makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 33-year-old left-hander has appeared in relief 21 times this season.
- He has a 4.42 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .209 against him over his 21 appearances this season.
