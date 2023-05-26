Christian Yelich is among the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants meet at American Family Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (5-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.81), 48th in WHIP (1.288), and 25th in K/9 (9.3).

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 21 6.0 5 3 3 4 3 at Cardinals May. 15 5.1 6 6 6 4 5 vs. Dodgers May. 8 6.0 3 1 1 5 2 at Rockies May. 2 6.0 7 2 2 10 3 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 6.0 4 2 0 8 0

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .260/.342/.418 so far this year.

Yelich will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI (38 total hits).

He's slashed .259/.347/.531 so far this year.

Tellez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4

