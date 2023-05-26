The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .236.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 27 of 48 games this season (56.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (18.8%).

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 48), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings