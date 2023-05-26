On Friday, Christian Yelich (.639 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .760, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Yelich will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.

In 63.8% of his games this season (30 of 47), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (12.8%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this season (34.0%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this season (48.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 24 GP 23 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

