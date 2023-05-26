Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Darin Ruf (batting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and an RBI), take on starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Darin Ruf? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Darin Ruf At The Plate
- Ruf is hitting .270 with three doubles and five walks.
- In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Ruf has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Ruf has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.333
|AVG
|.182
|.385
|OBP
|.357
|.417
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wood (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.